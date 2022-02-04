Worker seriously injured after being hit by baggage vehicle at RDU

The scene after the worker was seriously injured at RDU Friday morning. Photo courtesy: J. Lawrence.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A worker at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was seriously injured Friday morning after being hit by a baggage-carrying vehicle, officials said.

The incident, which involved a vehicle called a “tug,” was reported around 7:35 p.m. on the Terminal 2 ramp, according to RDU and JetBlue officials.

The worker involved was an employee for “our ground handling business partner,” JetBlue officials said in a news release.

The injured employee was taken to Duke Hospital for treatment. The person’s condition was not available late Friday afternoon.

“RDU law enforcement and Airport Operations are conducting a thorough investigation to determine if there were any violations of airport rules and regulations that govern the conduct and operation of vehicles and equipment on the airfield,” RDU officials said in the news release.

JetBlue officials said they were “saddened” by the incident and “we wish them the best in their recovery.”

“We will work to support our business partner as the accident is investigated,” the JetBlue news release said.

No other information was released.