RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Workers at Advance Community Health in Raleigh held an enrollment drive to help members of the community sign up for Medicaid.

Around 600,000 people in North Carolina now qualify for expanded Medicaid coverage. Since December 1, the program now includes adults ages 18 to 64 with higher incomes.

Samone Bullock-Dillahunt, marketing director for Advance Community Health, said nearly 40 percent of the center’s patients have Medicaid and she’s excited to help more people enroll.

“We know that it’s going to be a little bit confusing for people to enroll. We really wanted to provide a space to get free assistance and also the opportunity to become a patient as well,” said Bullock-Dillahunt.

Ellis Wiggins, 71, said he’s been denied Medicaid before because his income was too high. The current Medicare recipient said his current plan does not cover enough of his medical expenses.

Wiggins said he fought a previous battle with cancer, which, including other ailments, requires him to see doctors regularly to maintain his health.

“I’ve got some bills that are outrageous. I hope if I get qualified, then Medicaid can help with the bills,” said Wiggins.

Wiggins said he’s not sure if he will qualify for Medicaid this time, but that he hopes changing income requirements will work in his favor. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services encourages anyone who thinks they might qualify to apply.

At Advance Community Health, Bullock-Dillahunt said she’s seen many patients who should qualify, but have not previously met the income requirements.

“We had several patients which fell under the coverage gap is what we used to refer to it as. They would make a little too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to qualify for other insurance,” said Bullock-Dillahunt.

Advance Community Health is offering enrollment help by appointment at its Southeast Raleigh location on Mondays and Wednesdays.

There are also appointments available on Thursdays at its Apex location.