RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Healthcare workers face high rates of workplace violence and say the problem has only gotten worse since the pandemic.

On Monday, two healthcare workers were shot and killed in a Dallas hospital; over the summer, a Duke Health nurse was assaulted by a patient in Raleigh.

Barbara-Ann Bybel, Director for Psychiatry Services and Vice Chari of Psychiatry Hospital Integrated Services at UNC Health, said their hospital employees report thousands of cases of mostly physical, but also verbal abuse each year.

She said it’s not a new problem, but it has gotten worse.

“Since the pandemic we’ve definitely seen a huge escalation in the amount of violence against our staff,” Bybel said.

Since the pandemic, new signs have gone up at hospital entrances warning patients about their behavior and that no weapons are allowed. The hospital also has metal detectors. Employees wear buttons that they can press to call for help.

Bybel said UNC launched a campaign to encourage reporting and make the reporting process easier.

“We’re trying to teach our employees that if you’re in a patient room, or in a waiting room, and you’re being abused you’re allowed to walk out, you’re allowed to walk away,” Bybel said. “You don’t have to give care to someone in that moment if you’re putting yourself at risk, so it’s really changing the culture and the attitude.”

Dr. Dennis Taylor is the immediate past president of the North Carolina Nurses Association and an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. He said he has faced abuse on the job.

“Nobody wakes up in the morning and says, ‘hey, I want to go to work today and get assaulted’,” Taylor said.

He says the incidents go under reported due to fear of retaliation, lack of good reporting systems at some hospitals, and a lack of results.

“We really believe that there’s a significant rate of either both verbal or physical violence against the healthcare workforce that never gets reported,” Taylor said.

WakeMed Executive Director of Preparedness and Innovative Learning Barb Bisset said the hospital is also emphasizing the importance of employees reporting incidents and not just accepting it as part of the job.

“Our message to staff is we know that it’s a risk in your environment, but please report it because we have things in place to help you and we want to learn from your experience to try and prevent it,” she said.

She said one step the hospital is taking is updating its training, focusing on situational awareness, which includes how employees should position themselves when entering a room or de-escalation skills to use when working with a patient at high risk for becoming violent.

Bisset said they also updated the personal safety checklist for staff before entering a room.

“Make sure you don’t have something in your pocket or in your hand that can then be used against you,” she said.

She said the hospital is also looking at new types of weapons detection technology. There are metal detectors at entrances to the adult emergency room already.

Duke Health officials sent the following statement to CBS 17 outlining steps it’s taking.

“We are deeply concerned about these escalating incidents of violence in health care settings. In recent months, we have redoubled ongoing efforts to address workplace safety, and are actively reviewing additional, more aggressive measures.

Already, our additional and expanded security measures include:

Evaluating and optimizing security presence at key hospital and clinic locations

Providing additional emergency alert resources and support to care teams, notably those tending patients with behavioral health concerns

Reviewing and revising the policies, procedures, and training requirements for the management of security-related events

Posting signage that aggressive behavior will not be tolerated

Making fewer entrances accessible to visitors

Organizing strategic visibility of police and security officers

Creating site-specific plans and scenario training in our ambulatory settings

These incidents are unacceptable. They will not be tolerated, and we will take all appropriate actions possible to safeguard our team members, our patients and their loved ones at Duke Health facilities.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of workplace violence towards healthcare workers increased by 63% from 2011 to 2018.

Hospital leaders say employees in emergency department and psychiatric services face a greater risk.

“People that work in healthcare are caring people, it’s in the name, they want to help people and they’re coming to work, and they’re being abused and it’s just not ok,” Bybel said. “We’re not going to allow that to continue.”