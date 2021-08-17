World of Bluegrass to require COVID-19 vaccine for all attendees, masks indoors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – World of Bluegrass will require proof of vaccination for attendees, as well as masks for indoor activities, according to guidelines released Tuesday.

Vaccination proof will be required for attendance at any World of Bluegrass activity that requires registration and ticketing. No exceptions will be made, according to the updated health and safety guidelines that were unanimously approved by the event’s board of directors.

Attendees will be required to show their proof of vaccination at check-in. They will be given a wristband that must be worn at all events, the guidelines said.

Masks will also be required during all indoor activities.

The event will be held in Raleigh on Oct. 1-2. Upwards of 200,000 people are expected to attend.

“As live bluegrass music begins to re-emerge, our emphasis on a safe return cannot be understated,” said board chairperson Mike Simpson. “We have been closely monitoring safety guidelines, and in the interest of everyone’s safety, our Board of Directors has taken the unanimous position that participation in this year’s World of Bluegrass begins and ends with safety – requiring proof of vaccination and indoor mask wearing. I am pleased to say that our discussions were strikingly non-political and focused purely on the best safety measures that we could take for all involved.”