RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is honoring one of its fallen officers on the anniversary of her death.

Officer Denise Holden died in a car accident August 4, 1995 while responding to a call and she was honored with a wreath laying ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Raleigh Police Memorial display.

The ceremony has added meaning for the department after a Wayne County deputy lost his life on the job earlier this week. Even though their deaths were different, the police department says it’s a reminder of the sacrifice law enforcement officers make.

“As a department, we grieve when we have an officer that’s killed one duty but it’s really significant that we involve family members and survivors in these events as well,” said Lt. Ken Klos-Weller with RPD.

(CBS 17/Joseph Holloway)

Holden was only 24 years old and served the department for seven months. Holden’s cousin, David Patterson, paid tribute to her at Thursday’s ceremony.

“It’s a little easier to deal with now than when it first happened. You know, the emotions but every now and then, they’ll spring up and expose themselves because me and her were so close,” Patterson said.

Holden is one of eight Raleigh officers who died in the line of duty.