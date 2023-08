RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle wreck has closed two of three lanes on Interstate 87 South at mile marker 9 near Smithfield Road.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the wreck happened around 5:35 p.m. The right lanes are closed after Exit 9 for Smithfield Road near Knightdale.

The wreck is expected to be cleared by 7:40 p.m. on Monday.

An NCDOT camera showed at least four fire engines blocking the lanes, however, the wreck scene is hidden around a curve in the interstate.