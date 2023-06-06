RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Falls of Neuse Road at Interstate 540 has reopened, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

A vehicle wreck had closed the road at I-540 in Raleigh earlier Tuesday.

Officers were called to the wreck at 2:12 p.m. Police said two or three vehicles were involved.

Virgil Price/CBS 17

Virgil Price/CBS 17

Virgil Price/CBS 17

Virgil Price/CBS 17

The north and southbound lanes of Falls of Neuse Road are closed. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route, police said.

According to video from the scene from a CBS 17 crew, firefighters and emergency personnel were working at the scene. Two vehicles could be seen with visible damage.

The wreck is expected to be cleared by 5:20 p.m., according to the NCDOT.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.