RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed Interstate 87 South near the Rolesville Road exit, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at Mile Marker 14 near Knightdale. Impact on traffic is high, the NCDOT said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it is investigating a possible fatality associated with the wreck.

CBS 17 has a crew heading out to the scene. Check back later for more details.