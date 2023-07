RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exit ramp from Interstate 540 to I-87 East is closed because of a vehicle crash.

The wreck happened around 12:21 p.m. on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The incident is expected to be cleared by 3:35 p.m. Impact to traffic is expected to be high.

The off-ramp is Exit 26 in Wake County off of I-540 heading east near Knightdale.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.