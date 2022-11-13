RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Three of four lanes were closed after the wreck. During the worst of the traffic back-ups, cars stopped as far back as Capital Boulevard.

There is no word on how the wreck happened or if there were any injuries.

CBS 17 Tower Cam

Just after the crash, the CBS 17 Tower Cam showed four cars stopped at the scene — with one facing the wrong direction.

All lanes were reopened just after 5:30 p.m.