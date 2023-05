WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were taken to a hospital Friday after a two-car crash temporarily closed the southbound lanes of a section of U.S. 1 in Wake Forest, officials said.

Town spokesman Bill Crabtree says the wreck took place at the intersection of Capital and Corona boulevards.

The southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard were briefly closed at that intersection but reopened by about 10:30 a.m.