NC-96 near Zebulon reopens after wreck involving multiple vehicles

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A key Wake County road near Zebulon was closed after a vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The wreck was reported just before 9 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Glory Road, which is about a mile north of Zebulon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Both directions of the road were closed. The wreck involved multiple vehicles, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A CBS 17 photographer at the scene said the road had reopened by 10:30 p.m.

No other information was available.