CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a pedestrian wreck on Interstate 40 on Saturday afternoon that closed all four eastbound lanes.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard.

One person is dead following the wreck, according to Raleigh police.

Traffic is backed up in both directions of Interstate 40.

Several emergency vehicles are near the median near Cary Towne Boulevard.

Officials are asking drivers to follow directions of on-scene personnel.

The lanes are expected to clear by 8 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.