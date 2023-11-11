RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are trapped inside a vehicle that crashed on westbound Interstate 40 Saturday afternoon, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s website shows the incident happened near the Wade Avenue/Interstate 440/Beltline exit at mile marker 289 shortly before 2 p.m.

At 2:20 p.m., Raleigh police said one car was involved and two people were still inside “with significant life-threatening injuries.”

(North Carolina Department of Transportation)

Three of five lanes were initially closed and impact to traffic is high. Around 3:15 p.m., the fourth lane was closed and traffic maps show congestion on both Wade Ave. and I-40 westbound.

Video from an NCDOT camera at that location shows several first responders from fire, law enforcement and emergency services.

Traffic was backed up to Edwards Mill Road as emergency personnel had a perimeter around the scene.

As of 2:05 p.m., the NCDOT estimates the lane closures will last until 5:49 p.m.