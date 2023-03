GARNER, N.C. — A fatal crash on U.S. 70 Business near Garner has closed two of three lanes.

The wreck happened on the highway near Raynor Road heading east around 1:45 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed.

The estimated time for the roads to be reopened fully is 5:42 p.m.

Drivers travelling through the area are asked to follow the directions of the on-site personnel.