Wrong-way driver dies in I-40 crash near Cary, 2 others injured

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 triggered a three-car crash that took his life Saturday night, officials say.

The wreck was reported around 10:15 p.m. along I-40 near North Harrison Avenue, which is exit 287.

Cary officials said one person died in the crash while two other people were seriously injured.

The wreck happened as a man was driving a car eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wrong-way car collided with a car that heading west, which then sent the wrong-way car off the highway, officials said.

The crashed eastbound car collided with another eastbound car and they both came to rest in the highway.

Ketrich Hines, 41, of Garden Stone Drive in Raleigh died, according to troopers.

Two people in the car Hines initially hit were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not available.

The highway was closed for about three hours.

