Wrong-way drunk driver crashes into church van on I-40 in Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A drunk driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 40 in Raleigh early Sunday crashed into a church van, officials said.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. in the I-40 eastbound lanes near Aviation Parkway, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened as a Durham man driving a Honda Civic was headed west in the eastbound lanes, Trooper R.A. Chernoff told CBS 17.

The Honda Civic driver was “very, very drunk,” when the wreck happened, Chernoff said.

The church van was in the far left lane heading east and swerved at the last second to avoid a head-on crash, Chernoff said.

Two men in the van were coming from a church function and had just dropped off members of the church, Chernoff said.

Derrick Clyburn, 37, of Durham was driving the Honda Civic, according to Chernoff. He was charged with reckless driving, driving the wrong direction on a controlled-access highway and DWI, Chernoff said.

The church van was from Iglesia Casa Del Alfarero in Durham. The two men in the van, who were injured but treated at the scene, were headed to Clayton at the time of the wreck.

Clyburn also was treated at the scene, Chernoff said.