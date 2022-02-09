Wrongful death lawsuit filed against suspect in crash that killed Knightdale officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the estate of a Knightdale officer killed in a crash in the line of duty claims gross negligence on the part of the suspect, documents show.

Officer Ryan Hayworth was killed after a crash in the early-morning hours of Oct. 17. Hayworth and another officer were responding to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-540 when they were hit from behind by a Mercedes operated by an intoxicated driver, officials said. It happened near mile marker 22 on the eastbound side and resulted in all eastbound lanes being closed for several hours.

Authorities identified Dedric Privette, 40, as the driver of the 2011 Mercedes Benz S550. They said he failed to reduce his speed as he approached the crash scene. He was charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, aggressive driving, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, and two counts of felony fail to move over causing serious injury or death.

Privette “owed duties of care to all other drivers who he may encounter,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit seeks to recover compensatory damages “in an amount to be determined by the court.” It also seeks damages for Hayworth’s death, expenses for his care, compensation for pain and suffering, funeral expenses, Hayworth’s net income, and more.