Xerox to bring 600 jobs to Cary with $112K average salary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Xerox is set to bring about 600 jobs to Wake County thanks to an $18.4 million investment in a new operation in Cary, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

The company chose Cary for its new “Center of Excellence” because of the quality of the workforce, Cooper said.

“Xerox, which had many locations to choose from, selected North Carolina because they know we can offer the highly-skilled workers they need, both now and in the future,” said Governor Cooper.

The average salary of the new jobs will be $112,000.

“Xerox will bring information technology, accounting, and financial personnel into a new hub that will develop innovative solutions in areas such as predictive analytics, 3D printing, and automation,” according to the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.

Xerox’s project will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant approved Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee, according to a news release from Cooper’s office.

“Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.7 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $12,324,750, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.”

