Yard waste collection to resume in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Wake Forest is starting its yard waste collection service again, and will follow its normal schedule.

Town officials say they have located a private facility willing to accept yard waste after exploring alternatives following the closing of its normal yard waste disposal site.

As a result, Wake Forest will resume yard waste collection service Monday, May 11, at 7 a.m.

In late March the Town was forced to suspend yard waste collection in response to the closure of the Raleigh Yard Waste Center (RYWC) due to COVID-19.

Although the RYWC reopened to Raleigh residents in mid-April, the facility remains closed to outside residents and municipalities.

The location of a private facility willing to accept the Town’s yard waste makes it possible for Wake Forest to resume normal yard waste collection service.

residents must bag for collection all leaves, pine needles and grass clippings or place them inside a garbage receptacle marked ‘YW’ (yard waste). As always, please avoid placing items on or near mailboxes, utility boxes, utility poles or other fixed objects.

Residents that currently use a 48-gallon recycling cart can upgrade to a 96-gallon cart and keep the smaller receptacle for yard waste by marking “YW” on both sides. Similarly, residents that already have a 96-gallon recycling cart can request and obtain a free 48-gallon cart for yard waste.

Residents are urged to observe the following guidelines to help improve the yard waste collection process: