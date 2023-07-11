RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, thousands of students across Wake County headed back to the classroom as the new school year kicked off for year-round students.

For Charlie Munn, that means the first day of second grade.

“I can make new friends, see new teachers,” Charlie said.

Across Wake County, thousands of year-round students advanced to a new grade after a short period of time off. Leaders say one of their main focuses is helping kids transition into new material and classrooms.

“We get to see them as, you know, advancing their academics as third-graders, fourth-graders,” Fay Jones, the principal at Carpenter Elementary, said.

There’s also a big focus on safety and a new system this year.

“We’re really excited about the Visitor Management System, it’s such a safety mechanism now,” Jones said.

That new system was installed at schools throughout Wake County this month. Visitors at any school will need to scan their IDs, and the system will run a background check.

CBS 17 heard from parents who said the new system gives them peace of mind.

“Obviously we want the best security and safety measures,” Amy Munn said.

Schools across Wake County will be able to cross-check visitors, meaning, if a person isn’t allowed in one school in the county, they won’t be able to get into any other school.

It’s already installed in all the schools that opened on Tuesday and is expected to be installed at other schools throughout the county by next month.