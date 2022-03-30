RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After more than half a century, the President and CEO of the Triangle’s YMCA is retiring.

Doug McMillan announced his retirement in a “Letter to the Community” detailing his plans to retire later in 2022.

“This YMCA has been a central part of my life since I took a part-time job here as a teenager. It

has been an honor and a lifetime gift to make the Y my career,” McMillan said in the Letter. “I am deeply

proud of all the YMCA has done to strengthen our community and all that we’ve done together. While I will miss working with my Y colleagues and volunteers to advance our mission, the time has come for me to pass the baton of leadership.”

Since taking over as CEO in 1993, the Triangle’s branch of the YMCA began serving two counties with three facility branches and two overnight camps. In 2022, it is now one of the largest YMCA’s in the country, serving more than 200,000 families at 17 facilities, three program centers and approximately 100 program sites.

Additionally, under McMillan, staff and donors have raised more than $123 million to fund critical YMCA programs and services, a news release said. These went to a variety of programs and services such as providing financial assistance and funding critical Y programs and services that support education, fighting chronic disease, providing water safety skills, combatting food insecurity and more.