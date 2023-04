CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Harris Teeter says you can get 40 cents off each gallon of gas you buy this weekend at its new fuel station in Cary.

The company says it will offer the promotion from Friday through Sunday at the grand opening of its Maynard Crossing fuel center at 1219 Northwest Maynard Road in Cary.

Customers can save 3 cents per gallon every day by using their VIC card.

The fuel center are staffed daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and are open 24 hours for those paying at the pump.