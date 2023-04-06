RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You will soon be able to fly directly from the Triangle to Florida’s Space Coast.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport says Avelo Airlines is adding a new nonstop route to Melbourne, Florida, starting this summer.

The route was announced Thursday and will begin service June 23.

“Avelo continues to build momentum at RDU as they grow along with our community and add new nonstop destinations,” said Michael Landguth, the president and CEO of the airport’s authority. “It has been rewarding to watch them expand at such a fast pace and increase the number of options Triangle-area travelers have to choose from.”

Avelo will fly to Melbourne Orlando International Airport twice a week — on Mondays and Fridays — on a Boeing Next-Generation 737.

The airline flies 10 other direct routes from the Triangle, including six to Florida.