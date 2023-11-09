RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — I hate to bug you in the middle of dinner, but Alanis Morisette is coming to Raleigh as part of her Triple Moon Tour.

The multi-grammy winning, multi-platinum selling singer will perform at Coastal Credit Union Music Park on June 27. General public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Click here for more ticket information.

Morisette is best known best for her 1995 groundbreaking debut album “Jagged Little Pill” which spawned the hits “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” and “Head Over Feet” among others.

Opening for Morrisette will be the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.

The tour will also make a stop at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte the night before.