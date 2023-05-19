APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A young adult was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Apex, police said.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. along the 2500 block of Schieffelin Road, according to Apex Police Deputy Chief Mitchell McKinney.

A mid-size SUV wrecked and ended up near a utility pole, McKinney said.

The driver, age 19 or 20, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, he said. A young child was also taken to a hospital suffering from minor injuries.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash, according to McKinney.

Because of the crash, Schieffelin Road was closed from Center Street to Energy Drive, police said.

No additional information was available Friday night