Young boy and woman die in crash on NC 98 near Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman and a young boy who were in the same car died in a crash in Wake County late Saturday morning, officials say.

The wreck was reported at 11:55 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of N.C. 98 and Moores Pond Road, east of Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened when the woman and boy were in a car traveling north along Moores Pond Road and failed to yield the right-of-way at N.C. 98, the highway patrol said.

A car heading west on N.C. 98 collided with the car containing the woman and boy.

Julie Abraham, 41, and Nicholas Abraham, 6, both of the same address in Durham, died, according to officials.

No other details were released.

