RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a young girl was shot in Raleigh early Sunday morning.

At about 6:51 p.m., officers said they were called to a condominium on the 1300 block of Park Glen Drive off of North Raleigh Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found a juvenile female shot with one gunshot wound.

They did provide details about her age.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said police set up crime scene tape around the parking lot of a condominium, and multiple officers were responding.

Officers said no arrests have been made and they continue to investigate.