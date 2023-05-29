APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A child under the age of 18 was on a scooter in an Apex neighborhood when they were struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

The collision took place in the Woodall Estates neighborhood at approximately 1:05 p.m. When Apex police officers arrived in the 1900 block of Woodall Crest Drive, they said the young person who was struck got transported to a local medical facility in Durham County.

At that facility, police said the young person was pronounced dead from the injuries associated with the crash.

The people who were in the vehicle at the time of the collision did not suffer any injuries, police said. While the occupants of the vehicle have not been identified, police say they did remain at the scene of the crash and have been cooperating with law enforcement.

An initial cause of the crash is still being determined as the investigation remains active. Investigators said the case is evolving with interviews of witnesses and analyzing electronic records and forensic evidence.

The Apex Police Department said its Traffic Safety Unit is working to conduct a crash reconstruction as part of the investigation and updates to the public will be provided once they are available.