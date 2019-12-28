Young woman struggles with masked gunman after walking in on Garner home invasion

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A young woman struggled with a gunman just as she walked in on a home invasion at her house in Garner early Saturday morning, police say.

The incident was reported just after 12:40 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Cedar Lane, according to a news release from Garner police.

A 23-year-old woman walked into her home and discovered the home invasion in progress, the news release said.

“(The victim) was met by a thin built male wearing a mask with a handgun coming from her bedroom area,” police said.

The gunman and the woman “briefly struggled” before the victim was able to escape out her front door and run, officers said in the release.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries, went to a neighbor’s home where she called 911, according to police.

No one else was home at the time of the incident.

The suspect was described as a thin-built man wearing all black and a mask. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garner Police Department at 919-772-8810.

