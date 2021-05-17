Young woman wounded in shooting at Raleigh hotel, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after young woman was shot at a hotel late Monday night.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. at the Best Western at 2715 Capital Blvd., police said.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman was shot in her leg during the incident.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are searching the area for a suspect, but police said the victim did not see who fired the shot.

The hotel is located at the corner of Highwoods Boulevard near the Interstate 440 interchange with Capital Boulevard.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.