ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Youngsville man was charged in a crash in Zebulon on Feb. 21 that killed a teenager, Highway Patrol said Friday.

Darrell Edward Jent III, 16, was walking on the shoulder in a grassy area off the road when he was hit by an SUV. It happened around 6 p.m. near Mitchell’s Food Mart on Zebulon Road. Troopers said the driver then lost control of the car and slammed into a gas pump, then a taco truck in the parking lot.

On Friday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Michael Lee Patton, Jr., 44, of Youngsville, was charged with failure to maintain lane and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

“It just broke my heart. It’s really sad, you know, to see a child you know gone, just like that,” Pinkie Smith said on Feb. 22. She was next door to the gas station.

Jent was critically injured in the crash and later died.