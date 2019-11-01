Youngsville man charged with 12 child sex crimes involving 3 victims over 19-year span

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Youngsville man who was wanted on a dozen child sex crime charges turned himself in to Wake Forest police Friday morning, officials said.

Mark Strickland White, 53, was wanted on warrants for six counts of statutory sex offense of a child by an adult and six counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Wake Forest police sent a press release Thursday asking for the public’s help locating White. Another release was sent Friday morning announcing that White turned himself in earlier in the morning.

According to officials, the sex offenses involve three victims and occurred in Wake Forest over a 19-year period, starting in 2000. The victims ranged in age from 5 years old to 9 years old, warrants show.

White is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $3.5 million secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Monday.

