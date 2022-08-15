RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday kicks off the start of Raleigh’s social district, Sip n’ Stroll Downtown. The district allows for open container drinking on city sidewalks within designated boundaries. More than 60 businesses have agreed to participate in some form.

Below is your guide to when, where and how you can participate in the social district:

Hours of Operation and Boundaries

The district will be in operation seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

But when there are special events within the district, that event will take precedence over the district. The city has decided special event permit holders will decide whether they want to allow the district to operate during their event.

social-district-map-raleigh

Sip n’ Stroll Downtown will operate in the Fayetteville Street area of Raleigh. Its boundaries extend to reach Red Hat Amphitheater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and the edge of Moore Square.

Liquor is not allowed in city parks and cups from the social district are not permitted in Moore Square or Nash Square.

Special cups

The City of Raleigh and Downtown Raleigh Alliance are in the process of securing a social district specific. While those are being secured, businesses must supply their own disposable cups that indicate where the cup was filled along with the time and date it was sold.

The cups can’t be more than 16 ounces in size and recycling receptacles need to be placed by the door of the business.

Patrons can’t be sold more than two beers or wines at a time. They can’t be sold more than one drink containing liquor at a time.

Participating locations

Businesses are not required to participate in the district. Businesses that reside within the district can choose to sell drinks at their establishment, welcome them but not sell them, or ban outside drinks from entering their establishment all together.

Window clings indicating participation status will be hung in businesses.

So far, more than 40 businesses have agreed to sell drinks as part of the district. Another 20 have agreed to welcome the drinks in their establishment but not sell them.

SOLD HERE –
PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES		WELCOME HERE –
PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES		NOT PERMITTED HERE –
NON-PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES
Beasley’s Chicken + Honey311 GalleryCAM Raleigh
Bida MandaAlter EGO SalonDeath & Taxes
BittersweetArtspacelucettegrace
Brewery BhavanaBlack Friday MarketMunjo Munjo
Centro Mexican RestaurantCity Market Artist CollectivePoole’s Diner
Crank Arm Brewing CompanyCopperline Plant CompanyZenith Raleigh
El Rodeo Mexican RestaurantCurate 
Element GastropubDavis + Rhodes Home 
FOUNDATIONDECO RALEIGH 
GarlandGathering Gallery 
GravyHouse of Swank Clothing 
Jimmy V’s Osteria and BarNASHONA Boutique 
Junction WestOffice Revolution 
Landmark TavernPop-up Shops at Martin Street 
Lincoln TheatreRead With Me
Children’s Books & Art		 
Mofu ShoppeThe Vault Raleigh 
Oak City Meatball ShoppeThe ZEN Succulent 
Parkside RestaurantTrolley Pub Raleigh 
Poole’side PiesUnorthodox Vintage 
Raleigh Convention Center and
Performing Arts Complex		Videri Chocolate Factory 
Residence Inn Raleigh Downtown  
Ruby Deluxe  
Short Walk Wines  
Sir Walter Coffee  
Sitti  
Sono  
St. Roch  
Tasty Beverage Company  
The Architect  
The Big Easy  
The Bridge DTR  
The Darby  
The Davie  
The Fiction Kitchen  
The Haymaker  
The Junction Salon and Bar  
The Mecca  
The Morning Times  
The Pit  
The Pour House Music Hall &
Record Shop		  
The Raleigh Times  
Tonbo Ramen  
Virgil’s/The Merchant  
Watts & Ward  
Whiskey Kitchen  
Woody’s at City Market  
Young Hearts Distilling