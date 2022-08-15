RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday kicks off the start of Raleigh’s social district, Sip n’ Stroll Downtown. The district allows for open container drinking on city sidewalks within designated boundaries. More than 60 businesses have agreed to participate in some form.

Below is your guide to when, where and how you can participate in the social district:

Hours of Operation and Boundaries

The district will be in operation seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

But when there are special events within the district, that event will take precedence over the district. The city has decided special event permit holders will decide whether they want to allow the district to operate during their event.

Sip n’ Stroll Downtown will operate in the Fayetteville Street area of Raleigh. Its boundaries extend to reach Red Hat Amphitheater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and the edge of Moore Square.

Liquor is not allowed in city parks and cups from the social district are not permitted in Moore Square or Nash Square.

Special cups

The City of Raleigh and Downtown Raleigh Alliance are in the process of securing a social district specific. While those are being secured, businesses must supply their own disposable cups that indicate where the cup was filled along with the time and date it was sold.

The cups can’t be more than 16 ounces in size and recycling receptacles need to be placed by the door of the business.

Patrons can’t be sold more than two beers or wines at a time. They can’t be sold more than one drink containing liquor at a time.

Participating locations

Businesses are not required to participate in the district. Businesses that reside within the district can choose to sell drinks at their establishment, welcome them but not sell them, or ban outside drinks from entering their establishment all together.

Window clings indicating whether a business is participating in the district will be places on their window.

So far, more than 40 businesses have agreed to sell drinks as part of the district. Another 20 have agreed to welcome the drinks in their establishment but not sell them.