RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile was injured in a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 4:50 p.m. at 1611 Thoroughbred Lane at the Walnut Ridge Apartments, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A male youth was shot during the incident and was driven in a private car to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The victim suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

After the shooting, at least three police vehicles were outside the apartments, which are located in southeast Raleigh off Sunnybrook Road just inside the Raleigh Beltline.

Police said no suspect information was available.