RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a man was stabbed Monday evening, the Raleigh Police Department and a forensics team taped off an area between a gas station and a sweepstakes business along New Bern Avenue.

An “older man” was stabbed around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Zack’s Gas 76 and the City of Gold sweepstakes, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

The two businesses, located in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, were taped off by law enforcement as they investigated the stabbing.

Police said there was little information about a possible suspect in the stabbing.

Matthew Giles/CBS 17

On Sunday night, law enforcement was busy on New Bern Avenue after a man was stabbed in the neck outside the Wake Inn.

Additionally, less than one month ago, a Wells Fargo in the 3900 block of New Bern Avenue was the scene of an attempted robbery that saw a man deliver a note to a teller demanding money.

The investigation remains ongoing.