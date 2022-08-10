Raleigh police found shell casings outside Zack’s Gas 76 off New Bern Avenue following a shooting Wednesday night (Jon Jenkins/CBS 17).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Zack’s Gas 76 and the connecting grocery store are taped off Wednesday night after Raleigh police responded to a shooting off New Bern Avenue.

Along with the gas station and grocery store taped off, a Silver Pontiac Sedan was also taped off after it was shot multiple times and suffered damage to its windows as broken glass surrounded the vehicle.

(Jon Jenkins/CBS 17)

(Jon Jenkins/CBS 17)

However, police did not say how the car was connected to the gas station and grocery store.

Additionally, a CBS 17 crew on scene said numerous shell casings were present around the car as well as the gas station and grocery store.

There is no lead on suspects or victims at this time, officers said.