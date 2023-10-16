RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Zebulon Chamber of Commerce has unveiled details for its Deck the Hall-Z Christmas Celebration. As cities and towns reassess parade safety, Zebulon will host what it calls a reverse parade.

The parade will feature stationary floats where spectators will walk through to see the displays up close. The Chamber of Commerce says the new format allows groups to get creative with their displays. Candy will be permitted to hand out to spectators.

The chamber says the reimagining of the town’s traditional parade prioritizes community safety.

“We won’t lie—we’re disappointed we can’t celebrate like we have in the past, but the parade wasn’t what made that event so special, the community was. Deck the Hall-Z will bring our community together again for a reimagined event our Town has never experienced before,” said John Saffold, Executive Director of the Zebulon Chamber of Commerce, in a statement.

Deck the Hall-Z is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Zebulon Municipal Building and Town Hall. It is free and open to the public.

Aside from the parade, the celebration includes:

The Christmas Tree Forest

Candy Cane Drop

Christmas Car Show

Pack Santa’s Sleigh Toy Drive

Visitors can also expect live music and performances. Local vendors will set up shop with food and drinks. The night wraps up at the Snowy Screen Movie where a family-friendly holiday film will be shown.