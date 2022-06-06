ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Olde Raleigh Distillery in Zebulon will be hosting a free-to-attend launch party including bagpipes, barbecue and of course, plenty of bourbon on Saturday, June 11.

The party will take place at the distillery at 209 Arendell Ave. in Zebulon, starting at noon on Saturday.

The event marks the launch of the distillery’s seventh batch of flagship blended bourbon called “Olde Raleigh Whiskey Society,” that will be available for purchase by the bottle as well.

The festivities will kick off with a bagpipe procession and traditional “walking of the bourbon.”

Following the start of the launch party, Grillbillies will be cooking up some barbecue and other southern foods that are made to pair well with the distillery’s latest release. All proceeds from the launch party’s food purchases will benefit the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Attendees can also enjoy live music and a pop-up vendor market made up of local and family-owned businesses.