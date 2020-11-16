Zebulon has a new police chief

ZEBULON, N.C. WNCN) – The town of Zebulon has new police chief. The town of Knightdale and the town of Zebulon issued a joint press release announcing then Captain Jacqui Boykin will serve as next police chief.

Boykin was chosen following an exhaustive search by a company that yielded over 60 candidates. The selection process involved a series of evaluations, exercises, and interviews over a three-month period and was based upon community input and experiences. During that process, Ms. Boykin emerged from that rigorous evaluation process as the top candidate.

“I am honored to be selected as the next Police Chief in Zebulon,” Boykin says. “I’ve been fortunate to have been surrounded by progressive, caring, genuine leaders who are committed to professional policing and focused on working with community. I look forward to seeing how that philosophy blends with and builds upon the partnerships already established between Zebulon Police and the community we serve. Zebulon has some amazing officers, with hearts for service and love for community. I’m excited to be a part of Zebulon and can’t wait to get started.”

Chief Boykin served as Knightdale’s Support Services Commander the last six years. She previously served 18 years with the Wilson Police Department, where she held numerous titles and positions. During her time in Wilson, Boykin also served on the County Planning Board and was an advocate for citizens with developmental disabilities. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from East Carolina University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from North Carolina State University. Boykin is also a graduate of the 264th Session of the FBI National Academy.

Boykin will take over in a role previously held by Tim Hayworth, who retired in June following a 20-year career as Zebulon’s Chief. Zebulon Town Manager Joe Moore stated, “we are excited to have Jacqui join our team. Her skills and experience will be a welcome addition to a department dedicated to serving a quickly growing and diversifying community.”

Chief Boykin will be sworn-in and assume her new duties on November 16. The Town of Zebulon will hold a public swearing-in ceremony at its Regular Board Meeting December 7.