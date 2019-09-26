Zebulon kidnapping suspect was victim’s ex-boyfriend, had taken her captive before, 911 caller says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man suspected of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase before apparently killing himself was the kidnapping victim’s ex-boyfriend.

He had also taken her captive before, according to 911 calls released Thursday.

A Durham County dispatcher called Wake County dispatch to communicate that 23-year-old Hugo Yaret Cortes-Ramirez had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and had done so before, too.

Another 911 caller reported a shooting near Capital Boulevard and Buffaloe Road.

“There’s a shooting in this parking lot. I’m trying to get out of here,” the caller said. “I saw him shoot over the girl’s head.”

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Raleigh police attempted a traffic stop believed to be involved in a kidnapping.

The suspect, later identified as Cortes-Ramirez, led a chase involving Raleigh police, Zebulon police, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Cortes-Ramirez came to a stop on Interstate 87 near exit 436. He fled into the woods, firing shots from a handgun as he ran. A Raleigh officer returned fire, an earlier release said.

Shortly after, Cortes-Ramirez was found dead in the woods with a pistol in his hand.

Police activity shut down a section of U.S. 264 near Zebulon Tuesday morning (CBS 17)

The Durham County dispatcher said they were working on the kidnapping case, as well. Officials haven’t said where the kidnapping took place.

The kidnapping victim was unharmed, police said.

Court records show Wake County law enforcement arrested Cortes-Ramirez nine times dating back to 2013. Charges include assault, breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug possession.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now