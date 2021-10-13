Zebulon man charged with killing roommate has initial court appearance

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The 32-year-old man charged with killing his roommate Tuesday night had his first court appearance Wednesday.

Travis Denawn Jordan of Zebulon was charged with murder after police say Jordan shot and killed his roommate Chauncy Montague Tuesday night and dumped his body on Braemar Highlands Drive in Zebulon.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots. Police say Jordan also called 911 Tuesday night to turn himself in after the shooting.

“This is a devastating night for the Montague family and our community. Our thoughts are with the family, as they deal with this tragedy. Our staff is committed to finding justice for Montague’s loved ones,” said Chief Jacqui Boykin. “We would like to thank the Knightdale, Raleigh, Rolesville, and Wendell Police Departments, along with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance with this case.”

The victim’s family said Wednesday that they were not ready to speak on camera. The suspect is due back in court on Nov. 3.