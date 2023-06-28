RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon man is in the Wake County Jail under a $1 million secured bond after he was charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the victim gave details about sexual abuse involving 68-year-old Ramon Alberto Casiano Jr. Charges against Casiano were made in March, according to the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification.

Casiano was found and brought to the Public Safety Center for an interview. He was arrested Tuesday and processed into the Wake County Detention Center.

To protect the privacy of the victim, the relationship between Casiano and the child could not be revealed, the sheriff’s office said.