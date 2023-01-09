RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rodney Brown took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Brown, of Zebulon, bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

The 200X The Cash game launched in March with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Four $5 million prizes and nine $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education.

For details on how $64.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.