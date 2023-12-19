ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 34-year-old Zebulon man is set to stay in prison until he’s 52 after trafficking guns and “arming children,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Braxton Benton had pleaded guilty in April to dealing firearms without a license and aiding and abetting along with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

In 2021, Benton worked with a straw purchaser who would buy guns and report them stolen, the DOJ said. He then would sell the firearms to people under 18.

“Guns bought at a North Carolina Cabela’s turned up on a kid in Connecticut in less than a month,” said U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley,

To stop actors like Benton and his co-defendant Takara Wilson, Easley said federal resources are being used to “target the gunrunners and straw purchasers arming children and fueling violence in our communities.”

According to court documents, Wilson acted as a straw purchaser for Benton when she reported five handguns had been stolen from her car on Oct. 28, 2021. Her report of the missing guns came 13 days later, however, because she claimed she had been “too busy” to report the theft.

An investigation into the stolen guns showed that three had been purchased from the Cabela’s in Garner on Nov. 6 — more than a week after Wilson said they had been stolen. Surveillance video from the store showed Wilson and Benton there together.

More than 500 miles away, a search of a juvenile’s residence in New Haven, Connecticut, on Dec. 3, 2021, turned up two of the guns reported stolen from Wilson’s car, the DOJ said.

About a month-and-a-half later, in mid-January 2022, Benton was pulled over for a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of 28 grams of marijuana and a loaded Polymer80 “Ghost Gun” that had no serial number or registration to it. Text messages in Benton’s phone suggested he was in the process of trying to sell it, the DOJ added.

Both Wilson and Benton were indicted in July 2022 as part of the Raleigh Violent Crime Action Plan. Wilson has since been sentenced to 13 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for her role in dealing firearms without a license.

Benton, on the other hand, is looking at a much longer time behind bars with a sentence of 18 years.

“Trafficking guns to kids is a fast-track to federal prison,” said Easley.