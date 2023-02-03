Families gathered outside of Zebulon Magnet Middle School on Friday during a Code Red lockdown. (Darran Todd/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County schools said they will dismiss students Zebulon and East Millbrook magnet middle schools were placed under Code Red lockdowns due to security concerns Friday.

Police said a social media threat led to the lockdown at the Zebulon school.

Parents who would like to pick up children at the Zebulon school should stage at Triangle East Shopping Center, police said.

Outside of Zebulon Magnet Middle School on Friday. (Darran Todd/CBS 17)

It will be some time before the children are released, as law enforcement clear the building and investigate the threat, Zebulon police said.

These lockdowns mean no one is allowed to enter or exit either school.

Both schools said all students are safe and are urging people not to come to campus.

The schools will send updates to all parents via text and email and post additional information on the website as soon as possible.

Zebulon Middle School said on their website that students will be dismissed early beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Parents confirmed to CBS 17 that Broughton High School in Raleigh is on a code yellow lockdown.

