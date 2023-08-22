ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was shot in Zebulon on Monday night, according to the Zebulon Police Department.

On Monday shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of East north Street. After arriving, they found a 15-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teenager was transported to the hospital and was later released. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but believe it is an isolated incident.

Zebulon police said there is no threat to the public.