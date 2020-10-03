Zebulon police officer involved in crash while responding to burglary

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Zebulon officer was involved in a crash while responding to a burglary in progress call Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 96 and Rose Mallow Drive around 10 a.m.

Authorities say the officer was traveling northbound on Highway 96 when a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer pulled into his path.

Both drivers and a passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Authorities say neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.

