ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Zebulon police officer was shot in the arm Monday night and law enforcement confirms a suspect is in custody.

Multiple agencies, including Zebulon and Wake Forest Police Departments, responded to the 400 block of Arendell Avenue at Zebulon Community Park just before 10 p.m. to find an officer shot in the arm, law enforcement sources told CBS 17.

That officer has since been taken to a hospital.

A suspect was taken into custody at another scene in Johnston County near the intersection of Buffalo and Byrd roads, sources said.

Photo by Gilat Melamed/CBS 17

A white Lexus sedan with an Arizona license plate was at the scene along with several law enforcement vehicles as of 11:30 p.m.

Zebulon Town Commissioner Larry Loucks said he could not confirm any details on the shooting at this time, but said Zebulon’s Police Chief expects to release information as soon as possible.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.