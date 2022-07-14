ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon teen has been working to save his own money in hopes of purchasing a wheelchair to join a wheelchair basketball league. But now, he doesn’t have to.

The Zebulon Police Department secretly raised $3,700 to give 17-year-old Gage a way to purchase an athletic wheelchair, the department said on Facebook.

In the video, the presenting officer can be heard saying his plan was to “next week, get him (Gage) to ride out to Raleigh to get outfitted for an athletic wheelchair.”

To which Gage emotionally reacted, “(I) appreciate it, (it) means a lot…dream come true, basically.”

Zebulon police said Gage is a regular attendee of the department’s Open Gym program and he made such an impact on the detective division that “our unit decided to fast track his dream by raising money to buy him a top-of-the-line athletic wheelchair.”